Dayton police: Joint law enforcement operation recovers 7 stolen vehicles

In addition to the seven recovered vehicles, 12 people were arrested during the Tuesday joint operation that Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall called “a large contingent of local law enforcement pooling our resources trying to locate, apprehend and ultimately deter stolen vehicles.”

The law enforcement effort also involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Kettering Police Department, Butler Twp. Police Department, Springboro Police Department and Trotwood Police Department, Hall said in a video on Wednesday posted on the DPD’s Twitter page.