Dayton police: Joint law enforcement operation recovers 7 stolen vehicles

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A collaboration among multiple law enforcement agencies led to the recovery of seven stolen vehicles.

In addition to the seven recovered vehicles, 12 people were arrested during the Tuesday joint operation that Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall called “a large contingent of local law enforcement pooling our resources trying to locate, apprehend and ultimately deter stolen vehicles.”

ExploreKia, Hyundai thefts jump 658% in Dayton

The law enforcement effort also involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Kettering Police Department, Butler Twp. Police Department, Springboro Police Department and Trotwood Police Department, Hall said in a video on Wednesday posted on the DPD’s Twitter page.

The police operation covered a wide area geographically, he said.

“It’s going to lead to further investigations into stolen cars,” Hall said.

The names of those arrested were not released, nor were the locations of the stolen vehicles recovered.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

