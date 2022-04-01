Joint traffic patrols to target Dixie Drive on Friday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that the Dayton Service Initiative will conduct a joint traffic enforcement effort on Dixie Drive in Montgomery County on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During the effort, law enforcement will focus on “crash-causing violations,” including reckless driving, impaired driving, failing to yield and failing to wear restraints.
Troopers, officers and deputies in the joint effort will also be watching for drivers who are distracted behind the wheel.
The Dayton Service Initiative is a partnership between Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Township Police Department, Vandalia Police Department and the OSHP, with the intent to reduce crashes that hurt and kill people through increased patrols and education.
