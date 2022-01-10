Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Judge increases bond for man accused of pouring hot oil on sleeping woman and her baby

Michael Lee Maloney
caption arrowCaption
Michael Lee Maloney

Credit: Butler County Jail

Credit: Butler County Jail

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
53 minutes ago

A man accused of thrown hot grease on a woman and baby was arraigned Monday in Butler County Common Pleas Court for felony indictments handed down last week by a grand jury.

Michael Maloney, 41, of Sycamore Street in Hamilton, is charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault for the incident that happened Dec. 21, according to the indictment.

ExploreHamilton woman charged in assault at Fairfield bowling alley

Maloney was arraigned by Judge Greg Stephens, who increased his bond to $500,000. His bond was set shortly after his arrest at $200,000 at the municipal court level.

Stephens also scheduled Maloney’s trial for March 8. He is scheduled to be back on court Jan 31 for a pre-trial hearing.

The injured woman, Jayla Witt, called dispatchers about 7:50 a.m. screaming that someone had broken into her Grand Boulevard residence and burned her and the child.

“Somebody ran in my house,” Witt told dispatchers. “I am burned. Me and my baby are burned.”

Hamilton Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said the woman and her 16-month-old son were intentionally doused with hot oil.

“She was in bed. The guy broke into the house. He had some hot oil and threw it on her while she was asleep and also burnt the child,” Burkhardt said.

ExploreCincinnati man charged after Hamilton man stabbed in throat

Witt has a long road to recovery, according to police and prosecutors.

An investigation pointed to Maloney as the suspect. He was taken into custody on Dec. 29 in Kentucky, waived extradition and was booked into the Butler County Jail about 4:30 p.m. that day.

In 2000, Maloney pleaded guilty in Butler County Common Pleas Court to voluntary manslaughter for fatally beating a man to death with a baseball bat. Judge Keith Spaeth sentenced Maloney to the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. In 2008, Spaeth denied Maloney’s request for early release from prison.

In Other News
1
Police records reveal last texts sent, received by Oregon District...
2
Woman accused of stabbing man over house keys in Dayton
3
Suspect in 2006 Miami University rape case gets bond reduction, new...
4
2 charged with murder after 2 men shot to death in Dayton gunfight
5
Man indicted on multiple charges for hot grease poured on woman, baby...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top