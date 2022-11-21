‘I’m innocent:’ Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned

However, he said the verdict does not make up for the life he lost nor erase the “20 years of hell” and violence, despair and dehumanization he experienced in prison.

“I’m just one of 3,199 people that this happened to in the United States of America and those people have served over 28,000 years in prison for crimes we did not commit,” Gillispie said. “And this has to stop. This system has to be fixed … to keep this from happening.”

Gillispie’s case was the first for the Ohio Innocence Project and he said he was the 14th person released because of their efforts.

Gillispie was represented by Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law.