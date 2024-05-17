BreakingNews
Crews narrow search area as recovery operations continue for man in river in Dayton

Kettering man indicted for murder in father’s shooting

Crime & Law
By
14 minutes ago
X

A man indicted for murder Friday is accused of shooting his father exactly one week ago at the Kettering house where he lived with his parents.

Justin S. August, 35, is scheduled to appear Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the death of 67-year-old Leo August Jr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Kettering police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. May 10 to the 2700 block of Haig Avenue after a 911 caller reported a son shot his father.

Police arrested Justin August at the scene.

He is accused of firing two different guns at his father, causing his death, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

He remains held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

The May 10 shooting happened just hours after developments in another father-son case in Kettering.

In the other case, Edgar S. Keiter Jr. was indicted on tampering and abuse of a corpse charges related to the death of his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr. of Croftshire Drive in Kettering. Keiter does not face homicide charges in that case.

There is no indication the cases are related.

In Other News
1
Deescalate then investigate: How police train in crisis intervention
2
Police increasing visibility in Oregon District after fights lead to...
3
Oxford man wants intervention in lieu of conviction in Hamilton cat...
4
Victim calls for help in Middletown shooting that killed one and...
5
Troy woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Butler Twp.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top