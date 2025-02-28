Kettering man gets 20 years in prison for shooting, killing wife

Breaking: Intel again pushes back expected opening for semiconductor plant in central Ohio

Kettering police were back at a house in the 2500 block of California Avenue Wednesday, June 7, 2023, after a 28-year-old woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds late Tuesday afternoon. Her death is the city's first homicide of the year.

49 minutes ago
A Kettering man who shot and killed his wife in June 2023 before turning himself in to the jail will spend at least the next two decades in prison..

Taveon Antonio Delashawn Glenn Sr., 28, was sentenced Friday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Dennis Adkins to 20 to 24 years in prison with no possibility of early release, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Taveon Glenn Sr.

His sentence immediately followed his guilty plea to one count of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of tampering with evidence, which were charged via a bill of information. The manslaughter charge also includes a three-year firearm specification.

He had been charged with murder and felonious assault, which were dismissed as part of the plea.

Also, Glenn agreed to forfeit a 9mm handgun used in the shooting and to pay restitution for funeral and burial expenses.

Glenn turned himself in to the Montgomery County Jail around 4:30 p.m. June 6, 2023, saying his wife “may be injured,” according to police records. He has been held at the Montgomery County Jail since that time.

More than 15 Kettering officers responded to the house in the 2500 block of California Avenue and found his wife, 28-year-old Sierra Marie Still, on the floor in a bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she had no pulse when they found her.

The Kettering Police Department report stated there were multiple shell casings on the bathroom floor and both a casing and a round in the bathtub.

Investigators said the couple were arguing before the shooting. Glenn then took two of their children to his parents’ house before going to the jail to turn himself in, the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators found a handgun at the house.

