Kettering mother accused of slashing teen’s face with glass vase gets probation

Kettering police responded Aug. 17 to a report of a family problem when they found a 15-year-old girl with a significant laceration to the forehead.

Eakle reportedly hit her in the face with a glass vase, which caused the injury, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court. The girl was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus, where she received multiple sutures.

Eakle initially was charged with felonious assault and endangering children, but the felonious assault charge was dismissed as part of her plea.

During her probationary period, Eakle must not have any contact with her child, must comply with all case plan objectives set by Montgomery County Children Services and must complete parenting and domestic violence counseling among other stipulations, according to sentencing documents filed Friday.

If Eakle violates probation or any law, she faces up to three years in prison.