Kettering police ask for help identifying gun store burglars

Kettering police are asking for public help identifying three people who broke into a gun store early Thursday morning.
Police said that at about 3:53 a.m., the three people broke into AC Firearms at 3058 Woodman Drive and took over a dozen firearms.
They asked that residents that live in the area and have surveillance cameras to check their footage around that time to see if you have footage of the break-in, the thieves or their vehicle.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Vince Mason by calling 937-296-2595.
In Other News
1
Man gets prison in killing of reported Harrison Twp. Boost Mobile...
2
Former Dayton attorney gets prison for grooming girl in Nevada
3
Man gets up to life in prison, woman newly charged in death of Harrison...
4
Feds: Man tries to use $32M in fraudulent funds in Beavercreek to open...
5
Dayton man accused of downtown shooting, crash
About the Author