Kettering Police seek help solving string of vehicle break-ins

Kettering Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person caught on camera entering a vehicle Sunday, and law enforcement officials said that residents should take precautions to protect themselves and their belongings.
The police department posted a video on its social media on Monday of a man opening a vehicle door and going inside. They said the male is suspected of stealing from a vehicle Sunday in the area of West Stroop Road and Far Hills Avenue, and anyone with information should call 937-296-2555.
Kettering Police Public Information Officer Tyler Johnson said there were a few vehicle break-ins around the same time in the same area, but officials are still investigating to determine if they are all connected.
Johnson said the department has not noticed more thefts from vehicles than in previous years overall, but there have been slightly more vehicles and trailers reported stolen in Kettering than this time last year.
“Keep your vehicle locked ... park in a garage if you can, park in a well-lit area if possible to protect yourself,” Johnson said.
There have been nine vehicles and three trailers stolen in Kettering so far this year, compared to this time in 2021 when seven vehicles and one trailer were reported taken. Johnson said car thefts are usually a crime of opportunity, and criminals are likely to move on if a vehicle is locked.
“Windows can be broken, but that’s in much rarer occasions,” he said.
Johnson also said vehicle theft is a year-round problem and criminals break into cars in the winter just like in the summer.
Not every resident reports when a car is broken into but not stolen, Johnson said. Kettering Police encourage everyone to alert them if they believe someone has been inside a vehicle illegally.
In Centerville, Officer John Davis said the department hasn’t seen an increase in car thefts, but residents should also take precautions.
“The best advice that we can provide is to make sure that you lock your car doors and never leave valuables in the vehicle unattended,” he said. “Never leave your keys in the vehicle and don’t leave your car running and walk away.”
