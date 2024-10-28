Kettering woman gets jail, loses license in 2023 crash that kills Moraine woman

A Kettering woman will serve 30 days in jail on consecutive weekends beginning Friday for a July 2023 crash that killed a Moraine woman.
Ashlynn Marie Perkins, 32, was sentenced Thursday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge E. Gerald Parker Jr. to 180 days in jail with 150 suspended and will lose her driver’s license for 15 years, according to sentencing documents filed Friday. She pleaded guilty Sept. 26 to aggravated vehicular homicide.
The crash victim was identified as 55-year-old Tammy Sue Richardson, who was headed west on Main Street just after 1 a.m. July 1, 2023, in her 2016 Toyota Scion IM when she was struck by a 2023 Hyundai Tucson driven by Perkins north on Dryden Road, according to a crash report filed by the Moraine Police Division.
Camera footage from businesses surrounding the Main Street and Dryden Road intersection revealed that Perkins had a red light but did not stop, the report stated.
Richardson was pronounced deceased at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was survived by her husband, two children and a grandson, according to her obituary.
Perkins and her passenger, a 24-year-old Washington Twp. woman, were treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Moraine Fire Division.
Perkins will serve her 30-day jail sentence from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday on consecutive weekends. She also was sentenced to up to five years of probation and must pay nearly $5,000 restitution, court documents show.
As part of her plea, a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide was dismissed.
