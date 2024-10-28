Kettering woman gets jail, loses license in 2023 crash that kills Moraine woman

The crash victim was identified as 55-year-old Tammy Sue Richardson, who was headed west on Main Street just after 1 a.m. July 1, 2023, in her 2016 Toyota Scion IM when she was struck by a 2023 Hyundai Tucson driven by Perkins north on Dryden Road, according to a crash report filed by the Moraine Police Division.

Camera footage from businesses surrounding the Main Street and Dryden Road intersection revealed that Perkins had a red light but did not stop, the report stated.

Richardson was pronounced deceased at Kettering Health Main Campus. She was survived by her husband, two children and a grandson, according to her obituary.

Perkins and her passenger, a 24-year-old Washington Twp. woman, were treated at the scene for minor injuries by the Moraine Fire Division.

Perkins will serve her 30-day jail sentence from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday on consecutive weekends. She also was sentenced to up to five years of probation and must pay nearly $5,000 restitution, court documents show.

As part of her plea, a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide was dismissed.