Kettering woman indicted, accused of having sex with 14-year-old boy

Crime & Law
By
21 minutes ago

A 46-year-ol Kettering woman indicted Friday is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy over the summer.

Justina Faith McBride was issued a summons to appear for her Oct. 20 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual imposition.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Kettering police began an investigation after the boy’s mother reported it after receiving information from a friend, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

McBride admitted to having intercourse with the teen “no more than five times” over the summer, according to an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court.

McBride is no longer in custody after the Kettering judge released her on her own recognizance.

