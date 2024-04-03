Kettering woman indicted in 2-vehicle crash in July that killed Moraine woman

A Kettering woman indicted Wednesday is accused of causing a July crash that killed a Moraine woman by running a red light at the intersection of Dryden Road and Main Street in Moraine.

Ashlynn Marie Perkins, 32, was issued a summons to appear for her April 18 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide.

The crash victim, 55-year-old Tammy Sue Richardson, was headed west on Main Street just after 1 a.m. July 1 in her 2016 Toyota Scion IM when she was struck by a 2023 Hyundai Tucson headed north on Dryden Road, according to a crash report filed by the Moraine Police Division.

Camera footage from businesses surrounding the intersection revealed that Perkins had a red light and failed to stop at the intersection, the report stated.

Richardson, who had a green light at the time of the crash, was pronounced deceased at Kettering Health Main Campus.

Perkins and her passenger, a 24-year-old Washington Twp. woman, suffered possible minor injuries and were treated at the scene by the Moraine Fire Department.

