Lawsuit against Montgomery County Jail alleges excessive force

However, the lawsuit does say that Glasener sustained severe and permanent injuries, great pain and suffering, medical expenses and lost wages as a result. The lawsuit says that the plaintiffs are seeking at least $25,000.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released a statement to the Dayton Daily News.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has not been made aware of the lawsuit prior to today. We will be taking the necessary time and steps to thoroughly review the alleged incident.”

Defendants in civil cases typically have 30 days to respond to the original complaint.

Last month, five women filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing two members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office jail staff of sexual misconduct. That lawsuit is pending.