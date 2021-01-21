Lawsuit against Montgomery County Jail alleges excessive force

A new lawsuit accusing Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office staff of misconduct at the jail was filed this week.
An attorney representing Ashley Glasener, of Miamisburg, filed the complaint in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, alleging excessive force against Glasener. The lawsuit lists the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, unnamed sheriff deputies and a healthcare plan as defendants in the case.
The lawsuit says Glasener was detained at the Montgomery County Jail at 330 W. Second Street in Dayton.
“On or about January 20, 2020, Defendants, (the deputies), used excessive force to restrain plaintiff while she was in the custody of the defendant, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” the lawsuit says. “Defendants, (the deputies), physically assaulted plaintiff without justification or provocation, and inflicted injuries” that reportedly included a concussion, facial contusions and chest wall contusions.
The specific actions of the deputies who allegedly caused the listed injuries were not outlined in the complaint. A request for comment to attorney Edward Yim was not returned Thursday.
However, the lawsuit does say that Glasener sustained severe and permanent injuries, great pain and suffering, medical expenses and lost wages as a result. The lawsuit says that the plaintiffs are seeking at least $25,000.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released a statement to the Dayton Daily News.
“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has not been made aware of the lawsuit prior to today. We will be taking the necessary time and steps to thoroughly review the alleged incident.”
Defendants in civil cases typically have 30 days to respond to the original complaint.
Last month, five women filed a lawsuit in federal court accusing two members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office jail staff of sexual misconduct. That lawsuit is pending.