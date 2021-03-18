Lebanon bomb threat suspect dies in Montgomery County traffic crash

Explore Lebanon City Building evacuated for bomb threat

An arrest warrant was issued March 12 and a charge of making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, was filed in Lebanon Municipal Court against Thomas. Police Chief Jeff Mitchell said they were not aware of Thomas’ death until after they released information about the warrant for him. Mitchell said the charges will be withdrawn and the warrant recalled.

“The whole thing is rather bizarre,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said Lebanon police is confident that Thomas phoned in the bomb threat from Waynesville as he was with another person when he did it. Police said the other person will not be charged in the matter.

Mitchell said Thomas was already the subject of a stolen vehicle investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office who had been watching his residence. In an attempt to lure deputies away from his residence, Thomas allegedly called in the bomb threat to the Lebanon City Building that set off a chain of events that eventually resulted in his death, Mitchell said.

Lebanon police said Thomas allegedly had another stolen car in his driveway when he called in the bomb threat and allegedly drove that vehicle to the Dayton area before allegedly stealing the van from the towing company.