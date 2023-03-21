Local high school assistant principal charged in Dayton prostitution case

A Trotwood-Madison High School assistant principal is facing charges in connection to a prostitution sting.
Charges were filed Tuesday against Courtney Ryan Blake, 46, of Dayton in Dayton Municipal Court for engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, both misdemeanors.
The school district confirmed Tuesday that Blake is on administrative leave pending the investigation, though it’s not clear if this is a paid or unpaid leave.
“Beyond that, we are unable to comment on matters of personnel‚” said Ella Jordan-Isaac, the district’s human resources director.
Blake was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at a house in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue in east Dayton, according to court records.
The arrest “was part of an active investigation into vice-related crimes,” said Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider.
Blake, who is not in custody, could not be reached for comment, and no attorney is listed for him in court documents.
He is scheduled to be arraigned March 30.