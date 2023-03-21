Local high school assistant principal charged in Dayton prostitution case

Blake was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at a house in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue in east Dayton, according to court records.

The arrest “was part of an active investigation into vice-related crimes,” said Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider.

Blake, who is not in custody, could not be reached for comment, and no attorney is listed for him in court documents.

He is scheduled to be arraigned March 30.