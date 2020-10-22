Local man charged in child sex case enters guilty plea

Duchenois was indicted in January by a Montgomery County grand jury for rape, five counts of sexual battery, four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and three misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition. Court records say that the victim was known to him.

The rest of the charges will be dismissed with the plea agreement. The prosecutor’s spokesman said the charges are being dismissed with the agreement of the victim, the victim representative and the investigating detective.

Duchenois has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Dec. 30 arrest by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, jail records show.