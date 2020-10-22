Local man charged in child sex case enters guilty plea

A man accused of sexual misconduct with a child entered a guilty plea this week and will be sentenced next month.
Brian Duchenois, 34, of Harrison Twp., pleaded guilty to a charge of rape in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He is due back in court for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 5.
During a plea hearing Wednesday, Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Gerald Parker informed Duchenois that he faces three to 11 years in prison. Additional time could be added to the sentence depending on his behavior in prison.
Parker said that Duchenois will be labeled a Tier III sex offender upon release and will have to serve five years of community control.
A prosecutor’s office spokesman said there is no agreement on sentencing and the assistant prosecuting attorney will be filing a sentencing memorandum at a later date.
Duchenois was indicted in January by a Montgomery County grand jury for rape, five counts of sexual battery, four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and three misdemeanor counts of sexual imposition. Court records say that the victim was known to him.
The rest of the charges will be dismissed with the plea agreement. The prosecutor’s spokesman said the charges are being dismissed with the agreement of the victim, the victim representative and the investigating detective.
Duchenois has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Dec. 30 arrest by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, jail records show.