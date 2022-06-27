dayton-daily-news logo
Man accused in Dayton machete attack charged

A man accused of hitting a woman with a machete near Dayton tennis courts last week is facing charges.

Cedric C. Douglas, 40, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court charges.

Dayton police responded Thursday to the tennis courts in the 2600 block of Deweese Parkway after a 911 caller reported a stabbing.

Cedric Douglas. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

“He attacked my girl with a knife, with a machete,” the caller said. “He smacked her with a knife and he cut her in the neck twice.”

The woman told police she had a brief discussion with Douglas about a parking spot prior to the attack, according to court documents.

“He struck her in the back and neck with the machete while it was still in the sheath,” an affidavit read. “He then removed the sheath and struck her on top of the head with the exposed blade, causing a large cut that required stitches to close.”

Officers reportedly identified the suspect based off a previous interview describing the man, his dog and car as well as a partial license plate.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to jail booking records.

