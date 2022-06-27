Man accused in Dayton machete attack charged

The woman told police she had a brief discussion with Douglas about a parking spot prior to the attack, according to court documents.

“He struck her in the back and neck with the machete while it was still in the sheath,” an affidavit read. “He then removed the sheath and struck her on top of the head with the exposed blade, causing a large cut that required stitches to close.”

Officers reportedly identified the suspect based off a previous interview describing the man, his dog and car as well as a partial license plate.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon, according to jail booking records.