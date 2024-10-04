Man accused of attempted swatting of Dayton school indicted

A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a Dayton man after police said he lied to dispatchers and said a 5-year-old had a gun in an attempt to evacuate a local school.

Caleb Malik Murphy Sr., 24, was indicted Friday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on one count each of swatting and identity fraud, both felonies, as well as one count of misdemeanor inducing panic.

Swatting refers to when someone makes false reports to law enforcement about possibly dangerous situations to harass someone else.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, at around 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 24, Murphy allegedly called 911 to say that a 5-year-old student at Emerson Academy had a gun in his backpack.

The 5-year-old is Murphy’s son, who he doesn’t have custody of, the affidavit said. During the call Murphy gave his name as the boy’s maternal uncle’s.

Police determined that the boy didn’t have a gun.

At 10:37 a.m., Murphy called 911 again and was angry that the school hadn’t been evacuated, court documents said. He was arrested in possession of the cellphone used to make the 911 call, court documents say.

The affidavit said that this is not the first time Murphy has claimed his son has a gun, saying that he “continues to make these same allegations multiple times with police having responded to the school and [the 5-year-old’s] residence.”

Murphy was granted a conditional own recognizance bond. He was placed on electronic home detention and is forbidden from calling 911 or Emerson Academy from any phone.

He is scheduled to appear on the indictment Oct. 17.

