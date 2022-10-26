Dayton man accused of beating, shooting woman in ear in Vandalia

A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly beat a woman and shot her in the ear Friday at a Vandalia motel.
Michael Antwann Auster Jr., 31, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.
He is accused of punching, kicking and choking a woman at 7575 Poe Ave., which county property records list as a motel.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
The woman was bleeding from the nose and mouth as a result of the assault, and had abrasions on both knees, according to an affidavit.
“In addition Auster fired two rounds from a handgun at [the woman], striking her in the left ear with one of the rounds, causing a hole in her ear,” court records read.
Vandalia police arrested Auster at the scene and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail, according to booking records.
His bond was set at $150,000, according to court documents.
About the Author