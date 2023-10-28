Man accused of causing fatal crash, riding bicycle away pleads guilty to all charges

A Trotwood man who was accused of fleeing the scene of a four-vehicle crash that killed a Dayton woman has pleaded guilty to all charges.

In a series of documents filed Oct. 18 in Montgomery Count Common Pleas Court, Jonathan L. Chambers, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, three counts of failing to stop after an accident and one count of failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, all of which are felonies.

These charges could carry fines of up to $60,000, prison terms from 6 months to a total of 26 years and parole for up to 5 years.

Chambers was accused of running a red light at Free Pike and North Gettysburg Avenue in a Chevrolet Blazer, crashing into a Ford Focus on June 9, 2022. The impact forced the Focus to hit a Chevrolet Malibu and GMC Yukon that were stopped at the intersection, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 31-year-old named Allison Oliver, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died the next day of her injuries. The drivers of the Malibu and Yukon suffered minor injuries, the crash report said.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Blazer, later identified as Chambers, pulled a bicycle from some nearby bushes and fled the scene north on Salem Avenue.

Chambers is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.

