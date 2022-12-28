Man indicted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Dayton

A man accused of fleeing the scene following a four-vehicle Dayton crash that killed a woman was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.
Jonathan Chambers, 45, is facing aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, vehicular assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer charges, according to Montgomery Count Common Pleas Court records.
The crash took place on June 9 at the intersection of Free Pike and North Gettysburg Avenue.
Chambers is accused of running a red light while driving a Chevrolet Blazer and hitting a Ford Focus. The Ford then hit a Chevrolet Malibu and GMC Yukon — which were both stopped at the intersection, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
Chambers reportedly fled the scene.
The driver of the Ford Focus, 31-year-old Allison Oliver, of Dayton, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died from injuries. The drivers of the Chevrolet Malibu and GMC Yukon had minor injuries, according to the crash report.
Chambers is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 12.
