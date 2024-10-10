Miami Twp. man accused of impersonating officer, theft granted treatment instead of conviction

A man accused of shoplifting more than $1,000 in golf clubs from Dick’s Sporting Goods and impersonating a police officer last year was granted drug treatment instead of a conviction in the case.

Jack William Maxwell, 21, of Miami Twp. was granted intervention in lieu of conviction Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton, who ordered him to enter into a drug treatment facility or program for at least one year and up to five years and will be under the supervision of the Montgomery County Probation Services Department, according to court documents. As part of the order, Maxwell pleaded guilty to single counts of receiving stolen property and complicity to commit theft, according to court documents filed Thursday.