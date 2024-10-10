Miami Twp. man accused of impersonating officer, theft granted treatment instead of conviction

Breaking: Fisher-Price recalls more than 2 million infant swings; 5 deaths reported

A man accused of shoplifting more than $1,000 in golf clubs from Dick’s Sporting Goods and impersonating a police officer last year was granted drug treatment instead of a conviction in the case.

Jack William Maxwell, 21, of Miami Twp. was granted intervention in lieu of conviction Tuesday by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard Skelton, who ordered him to enter into a drug treatment facility or program for at least one year and up to five years and will be under the supervision of the Montgomery County Probation Services Department, according to court documents. As part of the order, Maxwell pleaded guilty to single counts of receiving stolen property and complicity to commit theft, according to court documents filed Thursday.

He was indicted Oct. 25 by a county grand jury for felony charges of impersonating a police officer, receiving stolen property and two counts of complicity to commit theft.

Maxwell reportedly shoplifted more than $1,000 in golf clubs March 5, 2023, from Dick’s Sporting Goods at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road at the Dayton Mall.

Miami Twp. police investigated the crime, and when they found the vehicle witnesses described, a Dodge Charger, it had red and blue flashing lights installed that made it appear to be a law enforcement vehicle, said Greg Flannery, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.

When police searched the car, they found more than $5,000 in suspected stolen merchandise as well as a badge and additional red and blue lights, he said.

