Man accused of providing drugs to overdose victim in Troy

When police arrived, they found Walker in his bedroom lying on his back with a video game headset on, according to a report by Troy police. There was reportedly an opened pack of beer plus multiple empty cans and drug paraphernalia in the room. Investigators also discovered a small blue pill believed to be Oxycontin, according to the report.

After receiving a search warrant for Walker’s phone, police found he exchanged multiple calls and texts with a contact named “Mell” on Dec. 12 and 13. On Dec. 12, Walker sent Mell the apartment’s address and Mell later texted, “How much bud you tryna get?”, according to police records.

Mell also reportedly texted Walker “How u like them 30s” on Dec. 13, which investigators believed referenced the suspected 30mg Oxycontin pill found in Walker’s bedroom.

Lab results investigators received in July stated the pill contained fentanyl, despite physically appearing to contain oxycodone.

“These findings suggest that perhaps Nick did not know the actual chemistry of the pill was fentanyl and he may have believed he was only taking an Oxycontin pill,” the report read.

Mell was later identified as Carter, who reportedly worked with Walker and his roommate. A warrant was issued for Carter on Feb. 21 and he was arrested on March 10.

During an interview with investigators, Carter admitted to selling Walker two pills Carter believed were Oxycontin, according to the report.

“Jamell admitted to providing Nick with the pills, but he said he would have never intentionally provided anyone with fentanyl had he known what the substance truly was,” police records read.

Carter’s bond was set at $50,000 during a preliminary hearing last week, according to court documents.