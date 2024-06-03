Man accused of ramming Kettering cruisers gets probation

Alexander Love, 24, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wisemen to up to five years of probation on charges of vandalism and attempted failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer.

The charges stem from Jan. 23, when an officer began following Love after reportedly seeing him run a red light at East Stroop Road and Woodman Drive, then swerve across the center line, according to Kettering Police. When officers turned on their lights to try to pull him over, Love kept driving at the same speed, according to the incident report.

When Love neared Stonebridge apartments he made a U-turn, and the officer decided to turn off their lights and stop following him, police said.

A different officer saw Love’s vehicle driving north on Woodman Drive and pull into a Shell gas station on E. Dorothy Lane, and multiple police units responded to intercept him, the report said.

Love then backed into one police cruiser, causing extensive damage, the report said, before driving forward and hitting the door of another cruiser. Police were able to arrest Love without further incident.

One cruiser had a damaged front bumper, headlight and hood, while the other cruiser had damage to the driver-side door.

Police asked Love if he saw the cruiser when they first tried to stop him, and he said that he through officers were trying to go around him, according to the incident report. Love also reportedly said he confused the accelerator for the gear shift on his vehicle when he rammed the two cruisers.