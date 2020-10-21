Man found guilty of robbing 85-year-old man, leaving him in car trunk

However, prosecutors vigorously contended that Farra was guilty.

“He cannot sit here and even allude that he did not know what was going on,” Montgomery County Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Melnick said during closing arguments. “He is a very dangerous man.”

Throughout the trial, prosecutors presented evidence to the court including connections between Boomershine and Farra, DNA evidence that tied Farra to the victim in the case and video evidence where prosecutors said Farra can be seen partaking in the crime.

Prosecutors also said that the victim, while he couldn’t pick him out of a photo lineup, was able to describe Farra’s face tattoo.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman decided the verdict after the defense requested a bench trial instead of a jury trial. Farra was found guilty of multiple felonies including aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, felonious assault and grand theft.

He is set to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, the case against Boomershine is set for trial on Nov. 16. She is due in court Nov. 3 for a final pre-trial conference, according to court records.