Man indicted, accused of setting apartment complex on fire, trapping 15 inside

At around 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 21, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call at Chesapeake Landing off Yankee Street, but on the way the call was upgraded to arson.

When the Washington Twp. Fire Department arrived in the 8200 block of Hyannis Port Drive, they found heavy smoke coming from the 32-unit apartment building.

“Muhammad H. Khan did knowingly set fire to clothes inside a laundry room in an occupied structure. The fire spread to the hallway, blocking the exit for multiple apartment units,” an affidavit filed in Kettering Municipal Court said.

Washington Twp. spokeswoman Kate Trangenstein said that firefighters had to rescue people from balconies using ladders, and one person was treated and released from a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Trangenstein said that the entire building was initially evacuated, and residents of 12 units were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

Khan was outside the building when crews arrived and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Khan was not in custody at the Montgomery County Jail at the time of writing, and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 13.