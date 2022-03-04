Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Dayton indicted

Ronald William Pitts

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

caption arrowCaption
Ronald William Pitts

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire last month in Dayton.

Ronald William Pitts, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated arson and violation of a protection order while committing a felony.

A Dayton woman returned home and discovered her house on fire after her ex-boyfriend called to say she “wouldn’t like what she found when she got home,” according to an affidavit.

ExplorePolice: Children playing in car when 5-year-old boy hit in Dayton

Dayton police and fire crews were called just before 6 p.m. Feb. 22 to a house in the 900 block of Wellmeier Avenue.

“The fire was determined to be a deliberate human act and the crime of aggravated arson,” the affidavit stated.

The woman said she has a protection order against Pitts because of previous threats, including to burn her house down, according to the document.

ExploreWATCH: Shots fired at police in Riverside chase that ends with Indiana SWAT call

During the investigation, crews found blood smears throughout the house after the suspect had broken glass and destroyed the victim’s property. Once Pitts was found, he had blood on his hand and bedding. When police arrested Pitts, he reportedly had keys belonging to the victim, the document stated.

Pitts is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 22 arrest by Dayton police.

In Other News
1
Dayton man jailed after 3-county pursuit in stolen car, troopers say
2
Man found guilty of attempted murder in Red Roof Inn shooting
3
Shots fired into house prompts police chase in Dayton; teen in custody
4
Stolen car rams Kettering cruiser, prompts brief chase with Moraine...
5
Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent for trial

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top