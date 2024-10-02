Man accused of sexually abusing multiple young boys in four area cities brought to Ohio

The charges involve alleged crimes in Middletown, Miamisburg, Madison Twp. and West Chester Twp. pertaining to five victims, according to prosecutors and police.

Lesko waived extradition from Georgia where he was arrested and was transported to back to Butler County for trial. He was booked into the county jail on Sunday.

He was arraigned Wednesday by common pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. who set the bond. If he makes bond, Lekso will wear a GPS monitor and has been ordered to have no contact with the victims or as a counselor for anyone under the age of 18.

The investigation showed Lesko had been engaging in the abuse for the past 15 years, from April 2008 to July 2023, according to the indictment.

The victims, as young as 13, were befriended and allegedly groomed by Lesko who held positions as a social worker, volunteer youth counselor, personal mentor and owned a privately run counseling service out of his residence located in West Chester Twp.

Due to the grooming activity and the trusted positions Lesko held, it is possible that there are other victims that have not been identified and the investigation is continuing, according to police.

“We have not specifically been able to tie any of these offenses to positions that Mr. Lesko held,” said West Chester Twp. Lt. David Tivin last month after Lesko’s arrest. But he said because of the positions Lesko has held offered services to children and adolescents, “due to the nature of how rapport was built with victims and his exposure to a large number of juveniles through the positions that he held, we just want to make sure there are no other victims out there.”

Victims or families can call a tip line at 513-759-7270.