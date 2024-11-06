Man who shoots at other man from vehicle in Riverside heads to prison

Baggett is accused of shooting at another man from a vehicle July 6 while at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Community Drive in Riverside, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division based in Huber Heights.

The man targeted by Baggett, who are known to each other, was not struck by gunfire, according to Riverside police.

Baggett received credit for 117 days spent in jail. He be on parole for up to three years following his release, records show.