Man who shoots at other man from vehicle in Riverside heads to prison

Crime & Law
6 hours ago
A Dayton man who shot at another man from a vehicle in July in Riverside is headed to prison.

David Anthony Eugene Baggett, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 30 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to felonious assault. Judge Mary Wiseman immediately sentenced him to two to three years in prison, according to sentencing documents filed Monday.

Baggett is accused of shooting at another man from a vehicle July 6 while at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Community Drive in Riverside, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division based in Huber Heights.

The man targeted by Baggett, who are known to each other, was not struck by gunfire, according to Riverside police.

Baggett received credit for 117 days spent in jail. He be on parole for up to three years following his release, records show.

David Baggett

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

