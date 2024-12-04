Man accused of striking woman with car, severing her ankle in Harrison Twp.

Thomas is charged in the assault reported around 9:55 p.m. Jan. 29 outside Salem Beverage at 3440 Salem Ave. during which a 29-year-old woman’s right ankle was severed when she was hit by a car. The woman, who reportedly had been Thomas’ girlfriend for a year, also suffered a broken left femur and required 13 stitches to close a laceration to her left thigh, according to an affidavit.

She identified Thomas as the man who was driving the 2013 Kia Soul that struck her, court records stated.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman got into an argument with her boyfriend, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At one point during the argument the male got into his vehicle and purposely drove into the female, knocking her to the ground,” a statement from the sheriff’s office read.

Thomas is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

He was charged Jan. 31 and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Deputies took him into custody Monday at a house on Vancouver Drive in Dayton, jail records show.