Man accused of using cellphone to record teen girl in restroom at Troy business

The 14-year-old girl from out of town told Troy police she was using the restroom at a local business where her family stopped after attending an event when she noticed the cellphone propped against a wall in the restroom. She took the phone with her from the restroom and gave it to her mother, who called police along with a business representative, according to the police report.

Jacob W. Timmerman, 21, faces one felony count each of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance and voyeurism. He is accused of recording the girl using the restroom on Nov. 12 and, in doing so, invading her privacy. Timmerman was working at the business.