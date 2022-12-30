dayton-daily-news logo
Man accused of using cellphone to record teen girl in restroom at Troy business

A Troy man pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony indictments for allegedly leaving a recording cellphone in a restroom to obtain video of a girl using the facilities.

The 14-year-old girl from out of town told Troy police she was using the restroom at a local business where her family stopped after attending an event when she noticed the cellphone propped against a wall in the restroom. She took the phone with her from the restroom and gave it to her mother, who called police along with a business representative, according to the police report.

Jacob W. Timmerman, 21, faces one felony count each of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance and voyeurism. He is accused of recording the girl using the restroom on Nov. 12 and, in doing so, invading her privacy. Timmerman was working at the business.

Miami County Common Pleas Judge Stacy Wall continued bail set for Timmerman in county Municipal Court. The bail was an own recognizance bond with house arrest. Under that order, Timmerman is confined to the residence unless attending an approved function such as a doctor appointment or court hearing under the supervision of a parent. He was ordered to not use the internet and to have no contact with the victim.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9.

