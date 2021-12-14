dayton-daily-news logo
Man charged after hitting woman with vehicle and fleeing in Greene County

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
51 minutes ago

An 18-year-old Blanchester man is facing charges after he reportedly hit a woman with a vehicle and fled in Greene County Sunday.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was transported from Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown by CareFlight for further treatment, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported early Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Powers Road in Jefferson Twp.

Blake Evan Richard hit the woman with a vehicle and fled, but was found a short distance away.

“The vehicle had been abandoned by the suspect, identified as 18 year-old Blake E. Richard, however he was located and taken into custody a short time later,” read a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Richard was charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and criminal damaging, according to the sheriff’s office.

