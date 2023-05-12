Man charged in connection to Trotwood homicide, house fire

The Dayton Daily News previously reported Trotwood police were investigating a house fire as a homicide after they responded to a fire on Gardendale Avenue on March 12.

Trotwood firefighters found man and multiple dogs inside the house. The man, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jaykwan D. Hardy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Explore At least 8 dead following 4 recent fires in Montgomery County

The fire was among a string of multiple Montgomery County fires where at least eight people were found dead.

In addition to the Gardendale Avenue fire and homicide, firefighters also responded to fires on Ashwood Avenue on March 5, North Broadway Street on March 8 and Bierce Avenue on March 13. It’s not clear if the deaths were caused by the fires.

The fire on North Broadway Street was the only incident of the four where multiple fatalities were reported. Dayton firefighters were ordered outside of the house within four minutes of arriving and entering due to the intense fire conditions. While demolishing the house, crews found a body in the debris. The demolition was immediately halted. A total of five people were found.