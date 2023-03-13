Death of man found in Trotwood fire being investigated as a homicide

Trotwood police have started a homicide investigation after a man was pronounced dead following a house fire Sunday.
Police and fire crews responded to the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue on a report of a fire. When they arrived they found a man and multiple dogs inside the house, according to police.
The man was pronounced dead at the the scene. The dogs survived, police said.
Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide and the fire department is working with police on the investigation.
Additional details regarding the man have not been released at this time.
Trotwood police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 937-854-3988.
