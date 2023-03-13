BreakingNews
Death of man found in Trotwood fire being investigated as a homicide
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Death of man found in Trotwood fire being investigated as a homicide

Local News
By
Updated 7 minutes ago

Trotwood police have started a homicide investigation after a man was pronounced dead following a house fire Sunday.

Police and fire crews responded to the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue on a report of a fire. When they arrived they found a man and multiple dogs inside the house, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the the scene. The dogs survived, police said.

Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide and the fire department is working with police on the investigation.

Additional details regarding the man have not been released at this time.

Trotwood police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 937-854-3988.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.

In Other News
1
No injuries reported in Tipp City commercial fire
2
Cold; snow showers likely this afternoon, evening
3
Biden budget proposal goes heavy on weapons procurement, Pentagon...
4
Dayton may settle lawsuit over massive water main break
5
UPDATE: Dayton-area pet caregiver wants to sell Kettering land to dog...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top