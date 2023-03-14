At least 8 dead following 4 recent fires in Montgomery County

When crews arrived, flames were showing. Firefighters went inside the home to search for residents and battle the fire.

They found a woman, Darlene Alston, and removed her from the house within two minutes of arriving, according to the Dayton Fire Department. The 71-year-old’s injuries were not survivable and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire department said it was the first fire fatality of the year.

March 8: North Broadway Street

Three days later, on March 8, Dayton firefighters went to a large fire in the 500 block of North Broadway Street.

Smoke was visible from more than a mile away. When crews arrived, they found a two-story house with heavy fire coming from back on both floors.

Crews went inside to search for any occupants, but within four minutes the incident commander ordered all crews to come out due to the intense fire conditions and concerns of a collapse.

Once the fire was under the control, the incident commander issued a demolition order for the house. During the demolition, crews found the first body in the debris.

The demolition was immediately halted and cadaver dogs and the coroner’s office were called to the scene.

A second body was discovered that afternoon and the third was found at about 6:45 p.m. Later that night the coroner’s office confirmed five bodies had been recovered. None of their identities have been released at this time.

The fire department called it “one of the most tragic fire incidents for loss of life in the history of the City of Dayton.”

A limited liability company purchased the house last year, but the residence did not have electricity, water or heat. Gas service hadn’t been active for about a decade.

A homeless man named Jordan Trent told the Dayton Daily News he had been staying in the house and barely made it out alive. He said multiple people stayed at the house because it was in good shape and safe.

Trent said he doesn’t know what caused the fire, but the group was using candles for heat.

Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins said last week they may never be able to determine what caused the fire, but that it remains an open investigation.

March 12: Gardendale Avenue

On Sunday a man was pronounced dead following a house fire in the 5300 block of Gardendale Avenue in Trotwood.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man and multiple dogs inside the house, according to the Trotwood Police Department. The man was identified as 26-year-old Jaykwan Hardy.

Police are investigating Hardy’s death as a homicide with the fire department’s assistance.

Police declined to release additional details, but asked anyone with information to call detectives at 937-854-3988.

March 13: Bierce Avenue

At least one person is dead following a fire in the 100 block of Bierce Avenue in Dayton Monday evening.

Crews were called to the scene around 7:50 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a house had flames shooting out the front window, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records. The caller also said two handicapped men lived at the house.

It was not clear if either were home when the fire began.

Fire crews found a person on the first floor, but could not locate the stairs, according to dispatch records. Crews reported there were hoarder conditions at the house.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.