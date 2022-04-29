Man charged in Dayton human trafficking case

Carlos Manuel Segura Matos, 33, is scheduled to be arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court for five felony counts of promoting prostitution.

Charges were filed late Thursday afternoon against Segura Matos, who is accused of running a brothel between Feb. 23 and April 20 out of a duplex in the 700 block of McCleary Avenue in Dayton, according to an affidavit.