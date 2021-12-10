Man charged with arson in Dayton apartment fire

A man accused of setting a Thursday morning apartment fire in Dayton threatened to burn down the building, police said.
Charles Darren Shepherd, 59, was charged with aggravated arson Friday in Dayton Municipal Court.
The Dayton Fire Department was called just before 10 a.m. Thursday to a fire at a four-unit apartment building at 256 S. Harbine Ave. with people trapped inside, according to a Dayton Police Department incident report.
Heavy flames were visible when crews arrived, but no one was injured, according to reports.
The American Red Cross was called to assist displaced residents.
An arson investigator determined that multiple fires were set in one apartment, and that Shepherd was the only occupant of that unit and had no visitors before the fire, according to an affidavit filed in court.
“Shepherd was identified as making statements to burn the building down prior to the fire and was observed causing damage to the boarded window of the structure on the date of the fire incident,” the affidavit stated.
A torch-style lighter was found in Shepherd’s right pants pocket, according to the document.
Shepherd remains in the Montgomery County Jail.
