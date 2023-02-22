Man dead following shooting late Tuesday in Dayton

Dayton police are investigating after a man died following a shooting late Tuesday night.
The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road. A man was shot and one person was taken into custody, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed an investigator was called to the scene and a person had died.
A woman who called 911 told dispatchers her brother had been drinking and shot her other brother in the head.
“It wasn’t even an argument or nothing,” she said. “He just shot him in the head.”
We have reached out to the Dayton Police Department and will update this story as more information is release.
It’s the second day in a row Dayton officers responded to a fatal shooting.
Shortly after midnight on Monday police were called to the 2700 block of Oxford Avenue.
Officers found a man, later identified as 38-year-old Al Jaheem Brown, shot, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
