Man charged with murder in shooting of Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and 23-year-old passenger took Cameron to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries. The other two occupants were not hurt.

Riverside police on May 16 identified Hayes as a “strong person of interest” in the shooting and said he was wanted for questioning.

He is not in custody. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Cameron’s mother, Stacy Cameron, said her daughter was studying to become a nurse assistant at Ross Medical Education Center in Dayton. She received her diploma and lab coat from the school following her death on Mother’s Day.

Shauna Cameron also was a graduate of Opportunities for Individual Change “OIC” of Clark County’s Life Skills program, had attended Springfield City Schools, always wanted to help people and often volunteered at an area soup kitchen, her mother said.