Man charged with strangulation, kidnapping in domestic incident that led to chase in Montgomery County

A man accused in a domestic incident in Riverside that led to chase throughout Montgomery County last week is facing multiple charges.

Jerry Thorpe, 46, of Trotwood, was charged with three counts of kidnapping and one count each of failure to comply and strangulation, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court records.

His bond was set at $100,000.

On Wednesday, Riverside police received multiple 911 calls just before 10 p.m. about a woman screaming and asking for help on Monticello Avenue.

One caller told dispatch she could hear the woman screaming “I can’t breathe” and “let go of me,” according to dispatch records.

Another caller saw a man, later identified as Thorpe, and a woman get into a vehicle and get onto Sagamore Avenue. A Riverside police officer found the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle reportedly fled.

The officer initiated a pursuit due to concerns about a possible abduction.

The chase went through Riverside and Dayton, where Dayton officers put out stop sticks near Fifth and Keowee streets, according to a Riverside police report.

“The vehicle did hit the stop sticks and then proceeded to turn right onto Keowee Street, running the red light,” the report read. “...It appeared the stop sticks were somehow ineffective.”

The chase continued onto state Route 4, with speeds of 40 to 70 mph. When the car got on Interstate 75, speeds reached up to 100 mph, according to the report.

The pursuit ended in Trotwood after the vehicle turned onto Freudenberger Avenue and pulled into a driveway in the 4300 block.

Thorpe reportedly got out of the car and went to a wooded area. A Riverside officer followed him and reportedly cut his hand multiple times while he used to tree to navigate down a drop into a shallow creek.

The officer deployed his Taser twice. The first time one probe hit the suspect, according to the report. The second time neither of the probes stuck.

A second officer helped the first officer handcuff Thorpe and bring him back to the police cruisers. Thorpe told officers he couldn’t breathe and appeared to start to lose consciousness, according to the report.

Multiple medics responded and transported Thorpe to Kettering Health Dayton.

The officer who cut his hand later went to Kettering Health Dayton and had medical glue put on three minor cuts, according to the report.