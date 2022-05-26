BreakingNews
Man dies following Xenia bar shooting; police searching for suspect
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man dies following Xenia bar shooting; police searching for suspect

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
Updated 1 hour ago

A 30-year-old man died after he was found shot in a Xenia bar parking lot early Thursday morning.

Police identified the man as Jacob S. Scoby, of Xenia.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers and medics responded to the Roundtable Bar at 306 Home Ave. on a report of a disturbance. When crews arrived they found a man, later identified as Scoby, unconscious in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to police.

ExploreAs in Texas, Ohio law allows 18-year-olds to buy gun with no wait

He was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial with life-threatening injuries and has since died.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrive and is considered armed and dangerous. Police described him as a white man in his early 30s who is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are getting a warrant for the man’s arrest and will release the suspect’s name once the warrant is received.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Xenia police’s Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. The lead investigator, Detective Sparks, can be emailed at dsparks.ci.xenia.oh.us.

In Other News
1
Youth celebrated for graduating from Juvenile Treatment Court program
2
Fiancé of pregnant woman shot to death sentenced to 14 years in prison
3
Oregon District shooting survivor heading to Texas. ‘They’re part of my...
4
Dayton businessman sentenced to prison in final corruption...
5
Student arrested after violence threat lockdown at Oxford school

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top