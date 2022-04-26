Man facing charges after driving into Fairborn apartment complex, prompting standoff

Police also learned Leach had been involved in a domestic incident in Huber Heights and fled from police prior to this incident, an affidavit read.

The Regional Emergency Response Team was called to the scene. After hours of attempting to get Leach to surrender, neighbors were evacuated or told to shelter in place, according to court documents.

Around 1:39 p.m., SWAT used gas through a partially opened window in the car to get Leach to surrender. A few minutes later, he got out of the car and was taken into custody. Officers found a semi-automatic rifle inside the vehicle after Leach surrendered, according to court records.

A person inside the apartment building when Leach crashed into it reportedly recorded the incident. Once reviewing the video, police determined Leach intentionally crashed into apartment complex, the affidavit read. The person was not injured during the incident.

The crash resulted in significant structural damage to the building, according to court records. Two of the apartments were condemned and the Red Cross was called to help the residents with housing.

Leach was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer for the incident in Huber Heights, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

During the incident, he allegedly fled in a vehicle at a high rate of speed and almost hit two police officers. A police chase was terminated after Leach intentionally tried to hit a police vehicle and almost hit multiple civilian vehicles, according to court records.

Bond was set at $250,000 in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division for the failure to comply charges.

Leach is being held in the Montgomery County Jail at this time.