Man faces murder charge in shooting death of Greenville mother of three

The victim in the case was identified as 34-year-old Brianne Nicole Otley, a 2009 Northmont High School graduate.

Greenville police were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Martin Street.

Responding officers found a woman, later identified as Otley, who had been shot. Crews attempted life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The shooting suspect fled on foot before police arrived.

Residence on the south side of Greenville were asked to stay inside as Greenville police, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol searched for the shooter.

They arrested a man, identified as Gilbert, around 10:30 p.m. after he was found several blocks north of the shooting location, police said.

He was booked into the Darke County Jail on a preliminary murder charge. He was indicted Oct. 24 by a county grand jury, court records show.

Gilbert remains held in the jail and is next due in court Dec. 13.

Otley was a single mother of two sons and a daughter. She also was survived by her mother, two siblings and four nieces and nephews, according to her obituary.