Man flees troopers in Kentucky, Ohio, crashes into 2 semis on I-75 in Miami Twp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was alerted at 6:20 p.m. that Kentucky State Police lost sight of a driver involved in a pursuit after reaching the Interstate 275 loop. The car was identified as a red MVW sedan with fictitious plates that was driven by a suspect with multiple felony charges, according to a release.

A trooper from the Lebanon Post spotted the 1999 BMW 323I around 7:15 p.m. on I-75 North near mile post 39 and activated the overhead lights and sirens in an attempt to stop it.