Man found guilty in 2018 shooting of Miamisburg teen to be sentenced next month

Chaz Gillilan, 32, was convicted of murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability in connection to the death of Noah Kinser.

His trial started in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Monday, May 17. A jury began deliberating at 10:45 a.m. on Friday and returned the verdict at 5 p.m., according to a court official.