Man found guilty in Dayton triple murder

Octavius Lamont Humphrey’s trial for murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability started in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court last week. He was found guilty on all counts and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The case stems from the deadly shooting of 45-year-old Dontay Alston of Dayton, 48-year-old Michael A. Jackson of Dayton and 37-year-old Justin Wilson of Wilmington.