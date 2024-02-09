Man found guilty of trying to snatch 3-year-old girl from RiverScape MetroPark

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The 3-year-old girl was swinging on the swings the evening of Aug. 3 while at the park on East Monument Avenue with her family when McMahon walked up and tried to abduct her, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man picked up the girl and said, “I came here to take you with me,” an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court by a Five Rivers MetroParks Division of Rangers detective stated.

Family members were able to get the girl away and fend off McMahan, who was a stranger to them.

“This case is an example of every parent and caregiver’s worst fear — the taking of their child by a complete stranger. Thankfully, in this case, the little girl’s family members were able to prevent the defendant from taking the child and protected her,” Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in previously when announcing McMahon’s indictment.

No sentencing date has been set for McMahon, who remains free on $50,000 bail.