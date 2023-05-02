Man gets 22 years to life in murder of friend whose body was found under debris in garage

A Dayton man found guilty of the murder of his longtime friend whose badly decomposing body was found hidden under debris in a detached garage may spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Jeremy Heath Van Voorhis, 48, was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 22 years to life in prison in the death of 44-year-old Clinton James “CJ” Pierce, who was shot in the back of his head on or around July 15, 2022.
“Van Voorhis then hid Pierce’s body under multiple layers of flooring materials and other items in a detached garage,” an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court stated.
A jury in March found him guilty as charged to two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count each of gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
Dayton police responded Aug. 18 to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after Pierce’s fiancée reported a foul odor coming from the garage off an alley. Inside, officers found the body later identified as Pierce.
He had been reported missing in July and is survived by his parents, sister, fiancée, three children and one granddaughter, according to his obituary.
Dayton police issued an arrest warrant for Van Voorhis, who fled in his vehicle when Allen County Sheriff’s deputies tried to detain him near Lima. He was apprehended following a high-speed pursuit through Allen and Auglaize counties before he finally stopped and surrendered on a rural county road near Anna in Shelby County.
Van Voorhis was indicted in Allen County for one felony count of failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer. He was convicted after he pleaded guilty April 11 and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 15, court records show.
