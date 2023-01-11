dayton-daily-news logo
Man gets life without possibility of parole in death of Germantown man

A 27-year-old man will spend the rest of his life without the possibility of parole for the February 2020 death of a Germantown man he reportedly bragged about killing.

Christopher Edward Debord was sentenced Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to life in prison with out parole plus 41½ to 47 years in prison following his Dec. 1, 2022, conviction for aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and other charges in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Shortt inside his Germantown home.

The victim’s mother found Shortt dead on Feb. 15, 2020, inside the basement of his house in the 300 block of North Main Street. He had a gunshot wound to the head and his SUV and other items were missing. An autopsy determined he had been shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: Court docs: Murder suspect bragged about killing Germantown man

A month after Shortt’s slaying, two Montgomery County Jail inmates reported they had information on a Germantown homicide. They told detectives that Debord — in jail on unrelated charges — admitted to shooting the victim multiple times, according to municipal court records.

One inmate said Debord “was bragging and telling this story to all who would listen inside the jail,” according to an affidavit.

