Man gets life without possibility of parole in death of Germantown man

The victim’s mother found Shortt dead on Feb. 15, 2020, inside the basement of his house in the 300 block of North Main Street. He had a gunshot wound to the head and his SUV and other items were missing. An autopsy determined he had been shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A month after Shortt’s slaying, two Montgomery County Jail inmates reported they had information on a Germantown homicide. They told detectives that Debord — in jail on unrelated charges — admitted to shooting the victim multiple times, according to municipal court records.