Man gets prison for Dayton glass-smashing spree

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Crime & Law
By
0 minutes ago
X

A man accused of a vandalism spree in downtown Dayton was sentenced to prison for the felony charges.

The sentence

Mark Arden, 60, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy N. O’Connell to a total of 30 months, or two and a half years, in prison for six felony counts of vandalism and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging.

Mark Arden, 60, was arrested for allegedly smashing glass and Plexiglas windows and doors of eight storefronts and a church in the northwest part of downtown Dayton on Aug. 12, 2025. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Arden will receive credit for 142 days already spent in confinement.

In addition, he was ordered to pay $8,707 in restitution to Talbott Tower.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Downtown Dayton vandalism suspect pleads guilty to felony charges

What was he accused of?

Investigators said that Arden was caught on surveillance video Aug. 12 breaking and damaging windows and doors on about eight storefronts in a northwestern section of downtown Dayton.

The damaged stores included Teardrop Streakhouse, Rabbit Hole Books, Lisse Beauty Bar, Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area and the Salon.

In all, police said Arden may have caused more than $10,000 in damage.

Arden was reportedly injured while breaking the glass and was found when police followed the trail of blood.

Criminal history

A Dayton Daily News analysis found that Arden has an extensive criminal history, with court records showing he was convicted of more than 140 offenses in Dayton Municipal Court over the last 13 years.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Downtown vandalism suspect has 140+ prior convictions

Most of these were minor offenses like public intoxication or possessing open alcohol containers, but he has also been convicted of more serious crimes like criminal trespassing, felony assault and assaulting a police officer.

Officials said that Arden often gets intoxicated and causes trouble in downtown Dayton.

Staff writer Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Autopsy finds alcohol in system of wrong-way driver in deadly Huber...
2
Middletown man found guilty in tampering with evidence in accidental...
3
Jury finds Clark County man guilty of murder for killing Uber driver
4
Dayton man indicted, accused of tampering with New Year’s shooting...
5
Dayton man on parole for child pornography gets new child porn charges

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.