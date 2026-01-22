Man gets prison for Dayton glass-smashing spree

Mark Arden, 60, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy N. O’Connell to a total of 30 months, or two and a half years, in prison for six felony counts of vandalism and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damaging.

Arden will receive credit for 142 days already spent in confinement.

In addition, he was ordered to pay $8,707 in restitution to Talbott Tower.

What was he accused of?

Investigators said that Arden was caught on surveillance video Aug. 12 breaking and damaging windows and doors on about eight storefronts in a northwestern section of downtown Dayton.

The damaged stores included Teardrop Streakhouse, Rabbit Hole Books, Lisse Beauty Bar, Cosmo Joe’s Atomic Lounge, the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area and the Salon.

In all, police said Arden may have caused more than $10,000 in damage.

Arden was reportedly injured while breaking the glass and was found when police followed the trail of blood.

Criminal history

A Dayton Daily News analysis found that Arden has an extensive criminal history, with court records showing he was convicted of more than 140 offenses in Dayton Municipal Court over the last 13 years.

Most of these were minor offenses like public intoxication or possessing open alcohol containers, but he has also been convicted of more serious crimes like criminal trespassing, felony assault and assaulting a police officer.

Officials said that Arden often gets intoxicated and causes trouble in downtown Dayton.

Staff writer Cornelius Frolik contributed to this report.